Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.83, but opened at $18.59. Trump Media & Technology Group shares last traded at $18.36, with a volume of 5,206,628 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Trump Media & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 38.41 and a quick ratio of 38.41.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 2,861.60% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $821.20 million during the quarter.

Trump Media & Technology Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Trump Media & Technology Group

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, Director Eric Swider sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $181,985.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $374,439.49. This represents a 32.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Devin G. Nunes sold 59,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $1,573,920.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,394,734.30. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,806 shares of company stock worth $5,062,725 over the last 90 days. 53.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DJT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,006,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,136,000 after buying an additional 5,793,934 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $18,725,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 785.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 512,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 454,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,630,000 after acquiring an additional 386,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $4,245,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

