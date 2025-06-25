Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (AMDD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on July 1st

Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMDD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1717 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a 97.9% increase from Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares Price Performance

AMDD stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $34.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.88.

Get Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMDD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 25.00% of Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares

The Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares (AMDD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of AMD stock. AMDD was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AMD Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.