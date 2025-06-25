Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (GGLL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on July 1st

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2586 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a 19.1% increase from Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 1.1%

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of -2.73. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42.

About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

