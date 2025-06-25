Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (GGLL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on July 1st

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2586 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a 19.1% increase from Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 1.1%
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.05 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of -2.73. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42.
About Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares
