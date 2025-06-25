abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a 50.0% increase from abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ AGEM opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $32.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $78.78 million and a P/E ratio of 13.21.
abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Company Profile
