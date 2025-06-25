abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a 50.0% increase from abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

NASDAQ AGEM opened at $32.69 on Wednesday. abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $32.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $78.78 million and a P/E ratio of 13.21.

The abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (AGEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund actively invests in dividend paying companies from emerging markets, selected based on proprietary quality and fundamental factors. AGEM was launched on Feb 18, 2025 and is issued by Abrdn.

