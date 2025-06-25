Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0301 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Price Performance
Shares of PSCU opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.15. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $67.23.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Oracle Stock Boils Higher, $300 Price Target in Sight
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Insiders Chase Income and Stability in American Tower—Here’s Why
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.