Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (PSCU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0301 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Shares of PSCU opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.15. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $49.06 and a 1-year high of $67.23.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

