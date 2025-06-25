Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2477 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $57.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.37. The company has a market cap of $60.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 5.35% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

