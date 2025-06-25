Centene (NYSE:CNC) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.78 and last traded at $54.07, with a volume of 419834 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Centene by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Centene by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

