Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1904 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a 44.8% increase from Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 7.2%
NASDAQ:AVL opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,782.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93.
About Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Oracle Stock Boils Higher, $300 Price Target in Sight
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Insiders Chase Income and Stability in American Tower—Here’s Why
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.