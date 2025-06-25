Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AVL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1904 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a 44.8% increase from Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 7.2%

NASDAQ:AVL opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,782.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93.

About Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily AVGO Bull 2X Shares (AVL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Broadcom Inc stock. AVL was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

