Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,334 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 151.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $523.08 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $413.82 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $529.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,089.10. The trade was a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

