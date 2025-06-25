Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 99.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $675,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

BATS EFV opened at $62.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

