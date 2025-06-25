Golden State Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 127.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,246 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,931.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

