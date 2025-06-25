Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 42,961 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 97.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,961 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,465,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,711,000 after acquiring an additional 277,315 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 159,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FV opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $63.09.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

