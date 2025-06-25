Analyzing Surf Air Mobility (SRFM) & Its Competitors

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – AIRLINE” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Surf Air Mobility to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Surf Air Mobility and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surf Air Mobility -50.23% N/A -52.00% Surf Air Mobility Competitors -15,414.15% 17.92% 1.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Surf Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Surf Air Mobility shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surf Air Mobility 0 0 3 0 3.00 Surf Air Mobility Competitors 771 2097 3147 198 2.45

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Surf Air Mobility and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Surf Air Mobility presently has a consensus target price of $6.42, indicating a potential upside of 77.89%. As a group, “TRANS – AIRLINE” companies have a potential upside of 39.01%. Given Surf Air Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Surf Air Mobility is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Surf Air Mobility has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surf Air Mobility’s competitors have a beta of 1.65, meaning that their average share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Surf Air Mobility and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surf Air Mobility $119.43 million -$74.91 million -0.96 Surf Air Mobility Competitors $14.09 billion $574.24 million 1.99

Surf Air Mobility’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Surf Air Mobility. Surf Air Mobility is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Surf Air Mobility competitors beat Surf Air Mobility on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc. is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

