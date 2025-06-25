Saxony Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.87.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $75.96 and a 52-week high of $96.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 77.35%.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

