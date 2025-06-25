Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 512,571 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 100.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,023,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,571 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $26,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,906.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $25.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.