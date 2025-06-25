Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 37,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $117,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Argus raised Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.39.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $227.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.81. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

