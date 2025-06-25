Bessemer Group Inc. Has $164.49 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,432 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $164,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,059,505,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,462,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $940,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,398 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $212,592,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 16,346.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 876,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,608,000 after acquiring an additional 871,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $119,777,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:SPG opened at $160.08 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.34 and a 52 week high of $190.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.08 and its 200-day moving average is $167.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 133.76%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

