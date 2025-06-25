Bessemer Group Inc. Has $126.87 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of KLA worth $126,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of KLA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in KLA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,153,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,555,000 after purchasing an additional 64,238 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock opened at $889.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $763.41 and a 200 day moving average of $719.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $914.83.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $870.00 to $868.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $815.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.