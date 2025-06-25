Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,150 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $332,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.95. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $102.76 and a 1-year high of $132.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

