Bessemer Group Inc. Has $142.81 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,816 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $142,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,724.34. The trade was a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $530.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.14 and a 12-month high of $530.74.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The company had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.