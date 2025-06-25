Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of McKesson worth $375,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total transaction of $4,544,812.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,587,348. This represents a 30.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total value of $394,494.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,677.72. The trade was a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $721.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $733.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $709.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $649.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.42.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

