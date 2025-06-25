Corundum Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $545,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.39.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9%

UNP opened at $227.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.49 and its 200-day moving average is $230.81. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.