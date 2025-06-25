Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.13, but opened at $31.33. Singapore Telecommunications shares last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 1,410 shares.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Down 1.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singtel Singapore, NCS, Digital InfraCo, and Corporate segments. The company provides mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, satellite, ICT and managed services; mobile, fixed voice and data, pay television, content and digital services, ICT as well as equipment sales in Singapore; and provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients through its Gov+, Enterprise, and Telco+ strategic business groups with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as offers applications, infrastructure, engineering and cyber.

