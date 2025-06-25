Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.50. Bank of East Asia shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 151 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bank of East Asia to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

