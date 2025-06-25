Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Shares Down 15.8% – Should You Sell?

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Approximately 1,280,615 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 507,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.07 ($0.01).

Dekel Agri-Vision Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.19.

About Dekel Agri-Vision

Dekel Agri-Vision plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and cultivates palm oil plantations in the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates through Crude Palm Oil and Raw Cashew Nut segments. It produces and sells palm oil, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cakes. The company was formerly known as DekelOil Public Limited and changed its name to Dekel Agri-Vision plc in November 2019.

