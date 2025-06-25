Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Posts Earnings Results

Velocity Composites (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.06) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Velocity Composites had a negative return on equity of 40.18% and a negative net margin of 11.83%.

Velocity Composites Stock Performance

Shares of VEL stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.53. Velocity Composites has a 52-week low of GBX 19.60 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 48 ($0.65). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

