Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Posts Earnings Results

Velocity Composites (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (1.06) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Velocity Composites had a negative return on equity of 40.18% and a negative net margin of 11.83%.
Velocity Composites Stock Performance
Shares of VEL stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.41) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.53. Velocity Composites has a 52-week low of GBX 19.60 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 48 ($0.65). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56.
Velocity Composites Company Profile
