Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Shares of Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.55, but opened at $35.62. Zai Lab shares last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 133,690 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZLAB. Scotiabank began coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.10 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Zai Lab Trading Up 4.4%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.40 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 60.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In related news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 4,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $156,803.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,217 shares in the company, valued at $976,818.13. The trade was a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Lis sold 13,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $492,745.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,231.02. This trade represents a 28.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,021 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,755. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Zai Lab by 1,671.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 841,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,045,000 after purchasing an additional 237,582 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

