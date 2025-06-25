Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.53, but opened at $18.65. Mitsubishi Electric shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.63.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

