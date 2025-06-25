Ck Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $6.10. Ck Hutchison shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 3,172 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ck Hutchison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Ck Hutchison Price Performance

Ck Hutchison Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1559 per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ck Hutchison’s previous dividend of $0.07.

About Ck Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

Featured Articles

