Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.00, but opened at $18.64. Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) shares last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 1,489,911 shares trading hands.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Up 5.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETHE. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. Finally, Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

