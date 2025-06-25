Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Shares Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,677,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,949,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,239,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,866,133,000 after buying an additional 461,307 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,164,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,954,452,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,417,850,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,807,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,317,402,000 after buying an additional 109,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus raised shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $583.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.43.

Shares of NOC opened at $483.90 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1-year low of $422.69 and a 1-year high of $555.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $487.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $924,041.79. The trade was a 65.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $1,856,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,505,490. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,322,279. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

