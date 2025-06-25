Golden State Equity Partners Has $1.53 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Bank of America dropped their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

C opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average is $73.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.39%.

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

