E&G Advisors LP Purchases 207 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

E&G Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.9% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.8%

VGT opened at $646.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $590.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $594.85.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

