E&G Advisors LP Has $379,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $817,806.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,514.68. The trade was a 30.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of AEP opened at $103.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.93 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.68%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

