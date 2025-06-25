Golden State Equity Partners Sells 17,763 Shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its position in shares of Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,763 shares during the quarter. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF were worth $5,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 41,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Stock Up 1.6%

WINN opened at $28.38 on Wednesday. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $878.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

