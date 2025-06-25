Slocum Gordon & Co LLP Sells 35 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,568,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.8%

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $646.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $590.25 and its 200 day moving average is $594.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.