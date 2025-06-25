Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,766 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,434,000 after buying an additional 144,949 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,404,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,794,000 after buying an additional 372,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 296.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,361,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,452,000 after buying an additional 1,018,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,048,000 after buying an additional 596,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,681,000.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average of $61.29. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.56.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.