Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RAM Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $27,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after buying an additional 60,937 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,236,000 after purchasing an additional 62,916 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of DFAE opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.62. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

