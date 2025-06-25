Mattern Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 973,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,494,000 after purchasing an additional 114,855 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,142 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL opened at $88.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.38. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

