Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 0.4% of Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 835.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $181.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.91. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $129.14 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

