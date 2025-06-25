Summerhill Capital Management lnc. Sells 415 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Summerhill Capital Management lnc. decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,828 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. First Solar makes up approximately 7.4% of Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summerhill Capital Management lnc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 511 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 917 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,689.49. This represents a 20.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $278,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,181.84. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,376 shares of company stock worth $2,227,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.24. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $262.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on First Solar from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.19.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

