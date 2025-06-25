Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Purchased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 180.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,805 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after buying an additional 55,845,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 914.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,082 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $96.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $37.41.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 667,000 shares of company stock worth $29,949,340. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

