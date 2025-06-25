AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYB opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $100.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.74.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

