Mill Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,836,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,128.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,320 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $53,508,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,271.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,044 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

