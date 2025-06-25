American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on July 18th

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

NYSE AHR opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. American Healthcare REIT has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $36.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -134.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 90,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 6.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 170.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

AHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

