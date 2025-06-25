Corundum Group Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22,234.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,510,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,217,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 32,116.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 480,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,643,000 after purchasing an additional 478,528 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,080,000 after purchasing an additional 460,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,094,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,239,000 after purchasing an additional 454,814 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $333.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $264.17 and a 52-week high of $337.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

