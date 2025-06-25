First Pacific Financial Sells 1,029 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

First Pacific Financial decreased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in JD.com were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in JD.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in JD.com by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Arete Research raised shares of JD.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.23.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.