SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 46,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $39.59 and a twelve month high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

