E&G Advisors LP Acquires New Holdings in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

EXE opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.73 and a 200-day moving average of $106.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s payout ratio is -42.91%.

EXE has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.55.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

