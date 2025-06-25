E&G Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,090,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 143,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 48,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,697,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Up 2.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $96.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average of $86.42.
About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
