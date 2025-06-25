E&G Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

E&G Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPHB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,090,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 143,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after buying an additional 48,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $8,697,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $95.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $370.25 million, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $64.40 and a 12-month high of $96.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average of $86.42.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.